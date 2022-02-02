Sanwo-Olu signs bills establishing additional two universities in Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday appended his signature on the bills for the establishment of additional two universities in the state – Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

The governor, during the signing ceremony, which took place at the Lagos House, Marina, assented to the bills transmitting Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu, Isolo and Surulere campuses to the University of Science and Technology as well as Adeniran Ogunsanya Colleges of Education, Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe to Lagos State University of Education.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN); members of the Governing Councils and management staff of the tertiary institutions, among others.

Speaking after signing the bills, Governor Sanwo-Olu, said Lagos and its indigenes were now blessed with two additional universities to the existing Lagos State University (LASU), established in 1982 by the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first Executive Governor of the state.

“We are doing this very quickly because we need to take this law to the National Universities Commission (NUC), that will do their due diligence and we are believing they will give us a timely approval when all of us will go and receive the certificates for the establishment of the two universities.

“We believe that the transmission would be smooth. We believe that the process would be without any hindrance. We believe that we will do a good job at ensuring that what is best is the only thing that we do for Lagos. I feel so delighted and proud of all of us creating history today and I believe that indeed generations coming after us will remember this very bold, audacious decision that we have taken.

“The two institutions that have now been transmitted into universities are institutions that have produced professionals, students, lecturers among others notable men and women in our society. I feel what we have done is a proper thing for the existing staff, both academic and non-academic and more importantly for the students today and the future students that would be coming in to be able to recreate their future and be in a position that we are turning out the leaders of tomorrow,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Speaking earlier, Wahab said the establishment of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, would solve issues relating to admission for Lagos State citizens.

Wahab commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for putting his full weight behind the establishment of the two additional universities, while he also appreciated the Lagos State House of Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for believing in the process.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Sanwo-Olu signs bills Sanwo-Olu signs bills

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Sanwo-Olu signs bills Sanwo-Olu signs bills