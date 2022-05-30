FG begins assessment of religious stampede in Port-Harcourt

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has flagged off an on-the-spot assessment of the stampede which occurred in Rivers State at the weekend.

Scores of worshippers reportedly lost their lives and many others were injured during a stampede at a religious event held at the Port Harcourt Polo Club while rushing to get giveaways during a Church programme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq who disclosed this via a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze expressed sadness over the disaster.

She disclosed that NEMA was already on the ground to assist in recovering bodies and taking survivors to hospital for treatment.

According to her, “Immediately we heard of the stampede, NEMA swung into action through the State SEMA and other immediate respondents including the police, to rescue the injured and those trapped in the stampede.

“Efforts are being made to immediately provide relief for the injured after NEMA’s assessment.”