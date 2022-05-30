FG begins assessment of religious stampede in Port-Harcourt

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
FG assessment stampede Port-Harcourt
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.
The Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has flagged off an on-the-spot assessment of the stampede which occurred in Rivers State at the weekend. 
Scores of worshippers reportedly lost their lives and many others were injured during a stampede at a religious event held at the Port Harcourt Polo Club while rushing to get giveaways during a  Church programme.
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq who disclosed this via a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze expressed sadness over the disaster.
She disclosed that NEMA was already on the ground to assist in recovering bodies and taking survivors to hospital for treatment.
According to her, “Immediately we heard of the stampede, NEMA swung into action through the State SEMA and other immediate respondents including the police,  to rescue the injured and those trapped in the stampede.
“Efforts are being made to immediately provide relief for the injured after NEMA’s assessment.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in the Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Court orders Okorocha’s detention over alleged N2.9bn fraud

Latest News

ASUU strike: Security tightened across international airports

Latest News

Strike: Students, parents bemoan lingering FG/ASUU face-off in Kaduna

Latest News

Udom urges FG, ASUU to end strike

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More