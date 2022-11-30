Court convicts two environmental violators in Edo

AN Edo State Area Customary Court has convicted two persons in Benin metropolis for indiscriminate dumping of refuse at unauthorised places in the state.

The convicts, Zenab and Goodness were apprehended by a task force of the Edo State government while dumping refuse on Akpakpava by King Square, Benin City.

The women were sentenced to three days’ community service and three days’ of intensive sensitisation.

Reacting to the court ruling, the Commissioner for Environment, Jonathan Lawani, urged Edo residents to desist from dumping wastes indiscriminately, stressing that an enforcement team had been set up and strategically positioned to monitor every area in the Benin metropolis.

The commissioner said the women pleaded guilty during the court proceeding and were sentenced to three days’ community service each and they are also to do a sensitisation exercise to the public after the clean-up exercise from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“We have observed that despite all efforts of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to make the state clean and healthy for Edo residents, many people are still dumping indiscriminately in the city making people feel the government is not working,” Lawani said.

On his part, the General Manager of Waste Management Board, Mr. Osadebamen Charles Imariagbe, applauded the ruling by the court.

He added that it will help to checkmate the incessant indiscriminate dumping of wastes and also serve as a deterrent to others who would want to continue in the act.

Imariagbe said that despite the advocacy and sensitisation across the state, many residents still find it difficult to desist from the indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

“The Ministry of Environment and the Waste Management Board, in collaboration with the local government areas have been given the mandate to ensure the state is clean and healthy for all.

“We, therefore, appeal to the public to cooperate with us to make the state clean, safe and attractive to everyone,” he said