APC kicks off ward-to-ward campaigns in Delta North

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced its ward-to-ward campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections at Onicha-Ugbo, Issele-Uku and Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is just as APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has charged the Anioma people to reject the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), assuring them of equitable distribution of developmental projects across the state.

Omo-Agege told the people on Tuesday that by newer estimates, over N3.5 trillion had come to Delta State in the past seven and a half years of Okowa’s administration.

This, he claimed, included the recent N250 billion 13 per cent derivation backlog released by President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the internally generated revenue.

Yet, he said, the governor had gone ahead to borrow over N400 billion.

“All of us right now, even our innocent children and those yet to be born are all debtors, we are liable to the debts incurred by Governor Okowa.

“As if the burden of debts we are going to pay is not enough, Governor Okowa has decided to impose a stooge who he would be able to manipulate, to continue the theft and squander of the state resources.

“We are resolute and have agreed across the three senatorial districts that we will not allow Okowa a third term through his stooge, Sheriff Oborevwori,” Omo-Agege said.

The APC candidate also used the opportunity to clarify earlier remarks where he was quoted as saying he would continue projects of the Okowa administration.

“Because they have nothing to show, Okowa and his people have been going around saying that’s an admission that they have some projects. But what I said was, ‘if any,’ and I dare say there are none worth talking about,” he added.

Earlier, former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and current Executive Director, Cabotage Services, NIMASA, Sir Victor Ochei, while speaking on behalf of the people, rejected Okowa, the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, and the PDP.

He described Senator Omo-Agege as reliable, trustworthy and committed to the development of the people.

He said Omo-Agege, as governor, would grant the demands of the people, urging them to vote for him as the next governor of Delta State come 2023.

He also called for support for Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Tony Nwaka and Bazim Sally Biose, as Delta North senator, House of Representatives member and Aniocha North House of Assembly member, respectively.





Speaking on behalf of HRM, Agbogidi Obi Victor Chukwumaleze 1 JP, the Obi of Onicha Ugbo, Chief Stephen Ugezene, the Onishe of Onicha-Ugbo assured Omo-Agege of his people’s support for his election as governor.

“We have spoken; God is with you; no harm shall befall you. Go and succeed,” he prayed.

Meanwhile, at Issele-Uku, Senator Omo-Agege also led the campaign train to the palace of His Royal Majesty, Agbogidi Obi Nduka, where the Issele-Uku Development Union Chairman, Prince Offor Dilie, by the permission of the monarch, presented the challenges of the community to include potable water, flood and erosion control, good road network and reactivation of the facilities of the business park/skills acquisition centre located in Issele-Uku which was abandoned by the Okowa administration.

In his brief remarks, Obi Nduka told Omo-Agege that he has followed his EDGE agenda with keen interest, and prayed for his success at the polls in 2023.

At Onicha-Olona, Senator Omo-Agege said that while Okowa promised prosperity for all Deltans in 2015, he has brought prosperity to only his native Owa- Alero community.

Senator Omo-Agege, therefore, asked supporters from the entire Delta North to vote for all APC candidates across the board, declaring that this is the only way to ensure a seamless synergy among various levels and arms of government in 2023 and beyond.

Earlier, the campaign train landed at the palace of the Obi of Onicha-Olona, HRM, Christopher Uzu Diji, who showered praises on Senator Omo-Agege for building a befitting palace for him, which Omo-Agege said he would commission on his next visit when he becomes governor of Delta state.

