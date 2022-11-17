Court affirms Kantigi as Niger PDP governorship candidate

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday affirmed Liman Isa Kantigi as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship elections in Niger state.

The defendants in the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/804, are the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Liman Isa Kantigi as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively.

The plaintiff had approached the court challenging that the 1st defendant ought not to have cleared the 3rd to participate in the primaries alleging submission of false documents.

The trial Judge, Justice Zainab Abubarkar in judgement, dismissed the suit brought by the plaintiff for not being properly constituted and for lacking in the cause of action.

The court also held that the matter, being a pre-election matter the cause of action was expected to crystallise 14 days after the action and that the suit was filed before the conduct of the primaries.

Justice Zainab held that since the plaintiff had no cause of action in the suit, the jurisdiction of the court cannot be activated when the cause of action is not crystalised.

The court also held that the court would have assumed jurisdiction if the plaintiff was challenging the actual conduct of the election.

