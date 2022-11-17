Police invite two over forgery following petition written against Niger revenue board boss

The Niger State Police Command in Minna has confirmed the invitation of two suspects, Danjuma Jaye Ibeto and Garba Abdullahi, for allegedly forging the letterhead of Nuhu Edah & Co. Success Chambers to write a petition against the Chairman of Niger State Board of Internal Revenue Service (NGIRS), Mr. Mohammed Madami Etsu.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Waisu Abiodun, confirmed this through a telephone interview, saying that “the Command received an official complaint of suspected forgery on the matter.”

He said that two suspects were invited for interrogation, adding that during interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to other names also involved in the forgery.

Abiodun added that an investigation was ongoing in the matter, stressing that further development on the ongoing investigation would be made public very soon.

Nigerian Tribune however gathered that Barrister Idris Abdullahi and Co. (Legal Practitioner, Corporate and Property Consultants), counsel to Barrister Nuhu Edah & Co. Success Chambers had petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, of a case of forgery in a letter titled “A Petition Against Danjuma Jaye Ibeto with Phone number 070379446370 and Garba Abdullahi with Telephone number 08080605531.

The petition said the suspects forged a letterhead paper of Nuhu Edah & Co. Success Chambers to write a petition against the Chairman of Niger State Internal Revenue Service to the Governor of the State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello titled: “The Brazen Abuse and Unethical Behaviour of Mohammed Madami Etsu, Executive Chairman of Niger State Board of Internal Revenue Service.”

According to the letter to the Police Commissioner, the counsel said “our client was shocked and surprised when he was called and informed on the phone that there was a letter of demand directed to him to retract and apologise to the chairman of NGIRS by his learned Senior, Ndyako, Esq. (SAN) of Bastion Chambers, Minna, Niger State, regarding a petition written to the governor against the chairman.”

The letter said that Nuhu Edah & Co. Success Chambers knew nothing about such petition with his letterhead to the governor of Niger state, and neither was he aware of the allegations contained in the said petition.

The letter noted that at the time the said petition was written, their client had since travelled to Kaduna for traditional medical care because of his health condition since September 2, 2022, and there was no way he could have written the said petition.

The letter disclosed further that their client did not write the said petition and neither did his office or lawyer in his office write the same, and their client had no personal grudge against the Chairman of Niger State Board of Internal Revenue Service to warrant his writing a personal petition against him directly from his office.

“Our client has never met him in person, our client came to discover that his letterhead with his name was forged and surreptitiously used for the said petition against the Chairman of Niger State Board of Internal Revenue Service without his knowledge and consent.

“Our client has written a series of letters and disclaimers to deny, and dissociate himself from the said petition since he discovered that his letterhead and name were forged and his seal stolen without his knowledge and consent,” the letter stated.

The letter disclosed further that enquiry by their client found out that the suspects orchestrated the act of forgery in alliance with one Barrister Abdullahi Adamu with Phone No 07032729277and who is a resident of Minna, the state capital.