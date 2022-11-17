DSS reads riot act over destruction of campaign billboards in Kano

THE Director of State Security (DSS) in Kano State, Mr. Alhassan Mohammed, has warned political parties in the state to henceforth desist from embarking on the destruction of political campaign billboards and posters, threatening that anybody caught would face the wrath of the law.

This was just as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Alhaji Zango Abdu, also warned that anybody caught buying Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) would be dealt with in accordance to the Electoral Act.

It will be recalled that there were rampant cases of destruction of political campaign billboards by some political thugs allegedly sponsored by political parties in the state.

Given this warning on Thursday at a press conference attended by political parties organised by the state INEC, Alhaji Mohammed said the agency has drafted his men across the nook and cranny of the state to apprehend anybody who engages in this act.

He said, “we have noticed that there had been the destruction of campaign billboards, saying that the security operatives would not fold their arms and continue to watch those engaging in this act go unpunished.”

He then warned the political parties to desist from this unpleasant situation, noting that every political party has the right to mount their respective campaign billboard and anybody caught destroying or defacing a campaign billboard must be ready to be prosecuted.

Speaking in the same vein, the State REC, Alhaji Abdu, said that he is in Kano to organise a free and fair election come 2023 general election, declaring that he belongs to all political parties and he will ensure transparency, fairness, and justice to all the political parties.





According to him, “the preliminary register of voters in Kano State now stands at 5,927,565 adding that it is preliminary because Section19 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act 2022 requires the commission to display the hard copies of the register of voters for each registration area (ward) and local government area.

He however disclosed that the commission has printed the hard copy, which is now on display at each of the 484 Registration Areas (Wards )and 44 local government areas in the state.

He said: “The commission would ensure equal treatment to all political parties and a level playing ground urging the political parties to feel free of coming to INEC anytime they have a complaint to lodge. Our office is well open 24 hours because we were here because of you.”