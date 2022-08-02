COTRIMCO Zone C tours Southwest judiciary, says sanctions await judges that fail in quarterly returns

Latest News
By Yejide Gbenga - Ogundare
COTRIMCO Zone C tours Southwest judiciary, Alleged N30m fraud: Judge threatens couple with arrest warrant, suspended Accountant General to bail, adoption of addresses in suit against OGFZAA, 7-man robbery gang docked in Lagos, FGGC sexual molestation crisis, Court slaps N5m, Abia APC guber ticket: Appeal Court throws out Ogah's suit against Emenike, board composition of BEDC, Magistrate's absence stalls arraignment of retired NAF officer, Bilal over alleged threat to life, judge who dissolved marriage, Appeal Court adjourns suit, Release Ukpo’s biodata to Ekweremadu, Court restrains Kano govt, Plateau High Court sentences three to death over murder, Police arraigns 38 years old man, Alade Market construction: Company raises alarm on disobedience to court order, Court vindicates Warri chief, Court INEC from ending registration, use of Hijab in schools, Court remands blogger, Court remands man in Warri prison over alleged blackmail of Delta cleric, 5 Staff of Cheda, forgery felony in Ondo, Alleged sexual abuse, Court orders Lagos govt, Court permits landlord, My wife children frequently, PDP's suit against Buhari, 2023: Political appointees drag APC, INEC to court over disqualification threats, 60-year-old man, one other jailed in Ondo for forging late cocoa farmer signature, Senior lawyer sues AGF, Two ex-FIRS chiefs bag 5-year jail term each over income tax certificate forgery, court remands 28-year-old man, Unfreeze 18 frozen accounts belonging to lawyer, Court orders CBN Gov, Court sentences driver to five years imprisonment for stealing diesel, Suspected kidnapper remanded,, Man, 34, in court for allegedly attempting to strangle mother, Court quashes charge, Court dismisses APC's appeal on Akwa-Ibom party leadership tussle, Court remands apprentice , Court frees Ex-NNPC GMD, Court sentences father, Court convicts 73-year-old revenue, FCT designates special courts, After 33 years of marriage, man seeks divorce, says wife always beats him, Court declares seats of 20 Cross River lawmakers vacant for defecting from PDP to APC, pornography My wife My wife denies me sex, Ex-Chief of Air Staff of N66m , Court dismisses Deji of Akure suit, Ondo Judge withdraws from suit over bias allegations, Court strikes out bail granted, Court remands 15 suspected kidnappers at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo, NICON: Court orders committal proceedings in person against AMCON MD, BPE DG, others, Court slates April 8 , Court remands job seeker , Anambra businesswoman drags cleric to court over alleged N4m fraud, judgement debt to Akwa Ibom , Court orders NNPC, Mobil to pay N82bn judgement debt to Akwa Ibom communities, Court discharges, Anambra court frees three murder suspects, sentences one to 21 years imprisonment, Don, 4 others arraigned over forgery of chieftaincy documents, constitution, Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections, elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis, Court sentences two persons, Court sentences woman to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl, Court adjourns sitting, suit by Aregbesola's loyalist, Court sentences sex offender to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to life imprisonment for impregnating daughter, Court remands Kunle Poly, 2 others over Idumota’s mayhem, Court bars FG from direct funding of Police from Federation Account, Spare parts seller, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara, Businessman bags life imprisonment for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old wife’s niece, Court restrains APC from swearing in Benue Chairman, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary-elect, Court sentences three to 17-yr, Court grants Saipem MD, Delta Chief Judge frees four awaiting trial inmates in Warri prison, raids on Justice Odili's residence, Elevation of Ibadan High, Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi

As part of efforts to solve issues that mitigate the smooth justice delivery and tackle effectively issues of concern in the judiciary sector, the Sub-Committee of Zone C of the Corruption and Financial Crimes Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO) headed by the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola has commenced a tour of states that fall under Zone C.

COTRIMCO was set up by the former Chief Justice of Nigeria to monitor cases in court and interact with the designated judges handling corruption and financial crimes cases following continuous complaints from the public that the judiciary is responsible for delays in the trial of corruption and financial crimes cases.

In response to continuous complaints and in a bid to proactively stem all issues, Zone C of COTRIMCO which is in charge of the Southern States has embarked on a tour to the judiciary of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states.

The Sub-Committee comprises Hon. Justice M. L. Abimbola as Chairman, Dr Garba Tetengi, (SAN) and Mr A. B. Mahmoud as members while Onah Isaac Owoka, Esq is the Secretary and Soyi Oye, Esq, is the Director of Information,.

The Sub-Committee informed judges that there was a need for them to quarterly submit their returns with strict adherence to the template submitted to them as the submitted returns would be assessed quarterly by the committee at the plenary.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

They were informed that failure to submit as and when due may attract sanctions but regular submission may earn them commendations.

The judges also complained of insufficient prosecuting counsels from the EFCC as 10 prosecutors covered the five states visited.

They further complained of the scarcity of handwriting experts and asked for training and retraining of prosecution counsels because several counts in charges filed before the courts end up being unsubstantiated.

The judges also complained that witnesses, exhibits, number of SANs that are usually briefed to represent defendants in corruption and financial crimes cases do not help matters, observing that delays in such cases are caused by all parties involved in the prosecution and called for synergy amongst the parties.

The Sub-Committee assured the judges that the issue shall be brought before the plenary for consideration. However, they were advised to ensure that their quarterly returns were sent to the committee timely.

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Latest News

Life and times of Fela Anikulapo Kuti ‘Abami Eda’ (25th memorial anniversary)

Latest News

TERRORISM: Nigeria now a paradise for terrorists?

Latest News

Home remedies that will put a final end to vagina odour

Latest News

Stakeholders advocate development of engineering laboratories for tertiary…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More