Dangote doles out N1bn to Nigerians in consumers’ promo

Business News
By Oluwole Ige
Dangote Cement, Dangote doles out N1bn to Nigerians in consumers' promo

Consumers of Dangote cement brand in the country are to benefit from over N1 billion in the ongoing promo of Dangote Cement Bags of Goodies initiated by the company to give back to the society and its over loyal customers.

Speaking during the promo in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday, Dangote Group national sales director, Mrs Funmi Sanni said the programme was aimed at giving back to consumers who have been the company’s pillar of support and to encourage them for more patronage.

While handling over cheques to Shittu Ibitayo, Biliaminu Kehinde, and Adepegba Adekunle who won N1 million each in the promo, Sanni explained that 500 customers would win N1 million each, 100 customers would win N5 million each, coupled with N32 million worth of gifts.

According to her, “the promo started 5th of July, we say thank you and appreciate Nigerians for their patronage and loyalty, we want to urge them to continue to do business with us whenever the need for cement arises.”

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We produce quality products for any types of cement application, we are the leaders in cement industry, we pave ways and other to follow.”

In his remark at the event, the Oyo State director, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr Fasunwomi Omotayo stated that Dangote was one of the leading indigenous companies in Nigeria that reached out to its consumers, noting that this is not the first time of doing such.

“As a regulatory body, we are into it together for the sake of accountability, professionalism and equity. Dangote has raised many millionaires and they are still raising it, the lottery is pure and transparent,” he posited.

The beneficiaries, who won N1 million each expressed their gratitude to Dangote Group for the cash prize.

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Business News

Local stock market rebounds by 1.4% as investors earn N364.4bn

Business News

LIRS set to launch whistle-blower initiative August 5

Business News

NDIC does not cover investment with fund managers ― Nuhu

Business News

New Odua Investment’s boss charges group’s subsidiaries on innovation,…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More