The Taraba Independent Peace Committee on Monday condemned the renewed Tiv/Jukun hostility in Wukari Local Government Area of the State which led to the loss of lives.

The Committee in a press release signed by its chairman Prof. Talla Ngarka, also noted that two persons were killed along the Wukari-Tsokundi road and there was immediate reprisal in Wukari town as tension arose with escalation leading to the killing of yet to ascertained casualties.

“We condemn the renewed killings between Tiv/Jukun in the Wukari local government area of Taraba state yesterday Sunday, 4/6/2023.

“Whatever the issue, we call on the aggrieved parties to sheath their swords and embrace dialogue in finding a lasting solution to the age-long crisis. The Committee wishes to call on the Executive Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Kefas Agbu to quickly wade into the crisis and stop its escalation.

“There can never be crisis without a root cause. We, therefore, call on the Governor to probe the renewed crisis with a view to preventing its re-occurrence.

“In the interim, we call on stakeholders in Wukari LGA to do everything possible to ensure the restoration of peace. In the days ahead, we will make efforts to meet with the relevant stakeholders and work closely with them in finding solution to the crisis” The statement read.

