Coronavirus: We’ll abide by govt decision on Hajj ― Commission

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan has assured that the commission will abide by any decision of the federal government on the conduct of this year’s Hajj should the Coronavirus (COVID-19) remain a problem.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting of the board of the commission with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday at the presidential villa, Abuja, he was however confident that all will be well for the exercise to take place

He said the commission was working with officials of the Federal Ministry of Health on the issue, as he assured that nothing will be done to jeopardize the health of Nigerians.

Asked what will be done to mitigate the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on Hajj operations, he said: “As to the first question on the issue of Coronavirus, as people of faith, we are always optimistic but we are not reckless. I can assure you that we are in tandem with the Federal Ministry of Health to actualize the Federal Government position on the matter.

“We have a member on the board who is with the Federal Ministry of Health. On a daily basis, we interface to know the exact position.

“I can assure you, we are not going against any of federal government’s directives to ensure that Nigerians, either within or outside the country, are healthy and safe. So, we won’t be reckless. By Allah’s will, this year’s Hajj will come to be.”

Hassan informed that the members of the board were in the presidential villa to express their gratitude to the president for appointing them into the board.

He said they were also there to brief him on preparations for this year’s exercise.

The chairman hinted that the fare for this year’s exercise may reduce because the commission has succeeded in negotiating a reduction in certain charges.

He added: “We came to meet Mr President to show our appreciation for his kind approval of our appointment into the board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). We also came here to brief him about the plans and activities for this year’s Hajj.

“In line with the President’s mission, we have succeeded in the pursuit of the reduction of certain items in the cost of Hajj without reduction in the quality.

“We have succeeded in reducing, for certain percentages, the cost of accommodation in Makkah and the ticket of airlines. We have effected some reductions.

“In line with all these, we are expecting to make some percentage reduction in the cost of Hajj fares this year as against last year. We are still working on all processes.

“We realize that in the determination to also increase some quality of services, the Saudi government has increased some of the cost. But we have succeeded in devising measures to mitigate against this increase as well as to make certain reduction in some of this cost.

“We are expecting some percentage decrease in the cost of Hajj this year from that of last year.

“We also intimated the President about some of other plans which are still in process stage. At the appropriate time, we will certainly inform the press.”

Also speaking on accommodation for pilgrims in the Holy Land, Hassan assured: “As to the placement of Nigerians in places that are far away from the Holy sites, I can assure you that we are not going to do that. We won’t do that. We have no such plan.

“On the contrary, if there are plans to go and sleep in their accommodation very close to the Holy sites, Haram as we call it, we will do that.

“But we are only conscious of the very fact that Nigerians who love going to pilgrimage are mostly the poor. We will not reduce cost and suffer quality. I can assure you.”