Coronavirus: Makinde directs immediate closure of schools

As part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde has directed the immediate closure of all schools in the state till after April 12, which is Easter Day.

Though he admonished that the number of worshippers at religious centres should not exceed 50 persons, he said leaders of religious centres in the state were at liberty to determine precautionary measures to take in curbing a spread.

Governor Makinde, alongside the closure of Schools, also announced the suspension of the free health mission and employee verification exercise.

Makinde stated these while addressing a press conference at government house, Ibadan, on Friday, added that the state had designated the Maternal Centre, Olodo as the state infectious diseases centre.

He added that the state will open a diagnostic centre within the next 72 hours.

The event saw Makinde state that the result of the suspected case of coronavirus turned out negative.

While urging institutions and residents of the state to adhere to hygiene measures like washing of hands and using sanitisers, Makinde said the state will purchase protective equipment and two ambulances across the state.

Furthermore, he said the state had tasked disease surveillance and notification officers across 33 local government 35 local council development areas.

