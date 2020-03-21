Police arrest man 75, for defiling two-year-old in Anambra

The Anambra State police command has arrested a 75-year-old man, Mr. Raphael Mbanyereude alias (papa Okoye), for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl and her sister, aged four years at Okija in Ihiala local government area of the state.

According to the command spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, onFriday, said the incident happened on the 17/3/2020 at about 11:am, following a formal complaint which prompted the Police operatives attached to Okija Division, where the alleged culprit was arrested.

He said the suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge with two minors all females, aged 2 and four years(Children of the same parent) respectively.

The dastardly act was discovered by the Children’s mother when she saw her children crying and holding their private parts. She then became curious and checked only to discover water coming out and their private parts became reddish as well.

Meanwhile, victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination where laceration of their hymen was confirmed as the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police Mr. John Abang has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State CID for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.

The CP equally enjoined parents to strictly monitor their children in order to avert similar ugly incidents.

