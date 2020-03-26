Coronavirus: Governor Akeredolu tests negative

Governor of Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has tested negative for coronavirus. The announcement was made by the governor on his official twitter handle this morning. According to the governor's tweet; ALSO READ: Three internet fraudsters convicted in Lagos "Good morning sir. The result is negative. Congratulations your Excellency" I just received the above text from [...]

Governor of Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has tested negative for coronavirus. The announcement was made by the governor on his official twitter handle this morning.

According to the governor’s tweet;

“Good morning sir. The result is negative. Congratulations your Excellency” I just received the above text from the Commissioner for Health regarding my #Covid19 test results. We give all the glory to God. Wish everyone affected speedy recovery.

"Good morning sir. The result is negative. Congratulations your Excellency" I just recieved the above text from the Commissioner for Health regarding my #Covid19 test results. We give all glory to God. Wish everyone affected speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/oUUmBZJipZ — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) March 26, 2020

