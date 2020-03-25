Two men arrested with 679 bottles of codeine syrups, 2,000 sachets of Tramadol worth N2.3 million

Two men were among other suspected criminals arrested by the Katsina State Police Command for being in possession of 679 bottles of cough syrups containing codeine and 2,000 sachets of Tramadol all worth N2.3 million.

Parading the two men with other suspected criminals on Wednesday, March 25, the Katsina State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, said in a statement that the two men, Emmanuel Obi, 28 years and Nura Halilu, 38 years, were found with over 679 bottles of cough syrups containing codeine and 2,000 sachets of Tramadol.

According to the statement: “Today 25/03/2020 at about 02:00hrs, based on a tip-off, the command succeeded in busting a notorious syndicate of drug dealers terrorising Katsina and its environs.

“Nemesis caught up with the duo of Emmanuel Obi, aged 28yrs of Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters, Katsina and Nura Halilu, aged 38yrs of Gidan Dawa Quarters, when they were arrested at Filin Canada area with bottles of cough syrup containing codeine.

“In the course of investigation, 679 bottles of syrups containing codeine and 2,000 sachets of Tramadol all worth N2.3 million were recovered in their houses.

Isah said that the suspects had been conducting their illegal business in Katsina metropolis and its environs over a period of time.

He said that investigations were ongoing to arrest other members of the group after which they would be prosecuted.

