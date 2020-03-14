Coronavirus: CAF postpones Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers

CAF has announced the indefinite postponement of the Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers.

Initially, Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers were scheduled for March 25 – 31, 2020.

According to CAF, “Following the growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) describing it as a pandemic, CAF has decided to postpone the following competitions until further notice.

“Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers scheduled for 25 – 31 March 2020; FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup Qualifiers: scheduled for 20 – 22 March 2020 and 27- 29 March 2020; and Total Women’s AFCON 2020 Qualifiers: scheduled for 8-14 April 2020.”

The African football organisation added that “a new schedule shall be announced in due time.”

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were scheduled to play Sierra Leone in an AFCON qualifier match on March 27 in Asaba, Delta State, before travelling for the away match four days after.

The coronavirus has killed up to 5,000 persons, with not less than 134,000 infected globally since its outbreak in December in Wuhan, China.