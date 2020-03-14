APC tackles Makinde over claims on Oyo wage bill

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has taken on Governor Seyi Makinde over figures recently credited to him as representing the state’s monthly wage bill and the staff population.

The governor had been reported to have told participants at the Nigerian-American Business Forum in Tampa, Florida, United States, that the state had 115,000 civil servants and a wage bill of N11 billion per month.

In a statement on Friday in Ibadan by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Prince Ayobami Adejumo, the APC in the state accused Makinde of nursing a sinister motive for allegedly inflating the figures.

It also expressed regret over what it described as “apparent lack of direction and promise” on the part of the current Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state.

“He went as far as the United States to make a disclosure of 115,000 workforce and N11 billion wage bill which he claimed to have been paying since June 2019 even when he had never mentioned this to anyone at home despite wanting to be in the media every time by way of propaganda sponsorship and calculated media hype.

“To set the record straight, the statistics obtainable as of May 2019 is as follows: core civil servants, 10,789; TESCOM staff (teaching/non teaching), 17,615; local government staff, 12,264; SUBEB staff, 23,352; parastatals, 2,266; NYSC (corps members serving in the state), 3,403; state government pensioners, 16,539 and a total wage bill of N5.2 billion, including payments to all political office holders and subventions to state-owned tertiary institutions.

“It is worthy of note that monthly payments to local government council staff (12,264), public primary school employees (23,352) and local government pensioners (8,805) are being made directly from federal allocations to the 33 LGAs.

“In view of the foregoing, the questions that readily come to mind are: how did Governor Makinde come about his figures? Has there been any recruitment of new staff to justify the 20,000 additional staff population figure? When did salary payments to local government staff and retirees become the responsibility of a state government? Why has the Oyo State government not released the breakdown of the figures quoted to put paid to the concerns raised globally about the governor’s claims? When did the state government commence the payment of its compressed new minimum wage to workers in the state and is this responsible for the over N5.8 billion increase in wage bill?

“It is equally worrisome that labour unions in the state have kept mute over this development when, in fact, they are in the best position to do the needful and save the state resources from being plundered.

“But we are not unmindful of the fact that a section of the leadership of the labour unions are being constrained by the role they played in helping the current PDP administration to get to power as it would be too early for them to express regrets in the open,” the Oyo APC said.