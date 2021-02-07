CORA honours Taiwo Ajai-Lycett with 2021 season

The accomplished actress and mentor clocked 80 on Tuesday, February 3.

LEADING culture advocacy group, the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA), has dedicated its entire 2021 programme season to the renowned TV presenter and actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett.

The actress clocked 80 on Tuesday, February 3. She is also a CORA matron and board member.

A statement by CORA Program Officer, Samuel Osaze, explained that beyond being its board member, the social activist and culture advocate, is a vital force behind the dreams and passion that drives its activities.

“Like all the other eminent members of the Board, she is ever ready to listen and help to think through programme ideas, offering much-needed advices and critiques as desired,” said Osaze,

He added, “We indeed cannot quantify her contribution and support to the progress of the organisation this past three decades. It is thus with pleasure that the CORA Working Committee (CWC) has dedicated the entire 2021 programme season to celebrating the illustrious life and career of the enigmatic matriarch of the Nigeria stage and screen. All through the year, several programmes would be held to celebrate various strands of her blessed life. Some events will also be staged in partnership with other organisations to which she subscribed.

“The climax of the CORA 2021 season would be the 7-day Lagos Book & Art & Festival, LABAF, which entirely dedicated to Mrs Taiwo Ajai-Lycett. With the working theme, A Fork in the Road… LABAF 2021, will be a week-long comprehensive open-air carnivalesque ‘feast of Life and Ideas’ featuring a mix-grill of artistic and cultural events including exhibitions of books and arts, live reading sessions; conversations around books; seminars on visual, performing and allied arts; displays of paintings, sculptures, mixed media, installations and crafts; children and youths art workshops; live music, poetry, drama and dance presentations among others.

“All the programme items will have event or section celebrating Anty Ajai-Lycett.”

Osaze added that the year-long celebration would have commenced on Tuesday but for COVID-19 restrictions. “The year-long programme would have commenced on February 3, with a mentorship event that had been exclusively designed to spotlight the very essence of Anty TAL: Mentoring the Future. The event has now been rescheduled to when the raging pandemic has simmered, and the City has reopened.”

Aside from the activities, CORA has also concluded an interview documentary on the matriarch – TAIWO AJAI-YCETT… Matriarch of the ACT — which would be unveiled in the next few weeks. However, an excerpt from the documentary is screening on all CORA communication platforms throughout February.

The actress who has featured in international and Nigerian productions including ‘Life Everlasting’, ‘Parcel Post’, ‘Some Mothers Do Ave ‘Em’, ‘Tinsel’, ‘Oloibiri’ and ‘Dazzling Mirage’ was born on February 3, 1941, in Lagos. She had her primary and secondary education in Lagos before travelling to London to study Business Administration. Her acting debut was in Professor Wole Soyinka’s ‘The Lion and the Jewel’.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…