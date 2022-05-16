Gunmen set ablaze Idemili North secretariat, magistrate’s court in Anambra

Suspected gunmen have set ablaze the Idemili North Local Government secretariat in Ogidi and a magistrate’s court in the area also.

Sources said the arsonists entered the premises on Sunday night to perpetrate the act, burning down all files, and properties in the secretariat, including the secretariat building.

Videos and pictures circulating online also showed that the entire buildings were reduced to rubbles, while vehicles parked inside the local government secretariat were also burnt.

The state police command has confirmed the development, attributing it to unidentified arsonists.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the state police command said: “Yes, the incident was confirmed, and our men were there to restore normalcy.

“Right now, the fire has been put off, and calm has been restored to the area,” Ikenga told Nigerian Tribune.