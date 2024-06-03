The Managing Director, Kopek Construction Limited, has restated its commitment to the delivery of good jobs as trusted by Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo state.

Its Managing Director, Mr Feghali Issam who has expressed gratitude to Makinde for having confidence and trust in the ability of the company to deliver quality work, made this known at the commissioning of 76.7 km

Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso Highway is named after the former governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala.

He said Kopek Construction Company, an Indigenous firm with over 35 years of experience in road construction, has remained a partner in delivering legacy projects in the state based on the trust established by Governor Makinde.

Issam said, “We thank His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, for the trust he bestowed on us. It is a legacy project achieved in record time. Kopek has always been known for quality and speedy work, and this one was no exception.

“The road is 76.67 km; Kopek handled the Iseyin side of it. It was a totally virgin road, including a 4-span 65-metre bridge.

“We had to build the bridge in record time to cross to the other side of the road to continue our work because there was no other means of crossing before.

Equally, the two contractors that handled the project, Messrs KOPEK and Craneburg, commended Governor Makinde for delivering what they described as a legacy project initiated, executed and completed by the administration.

Governor Makinde, on the occasion, said his drive to build roads that interconnect all five zones of the state is energised by his belief that where roads go, development follows.

He added that his administration’s focus on spreading development all around the state has been yielding positive results, as the revenues accruing to the state no longer come from one source.

Makinde said, “Where the road goes, development follows. This is the mantra that has continued to support our continuous drive to build road infrastructure that interconnects all zones of our dear state.

“Back in 2021, we started with the commissioning of the 65-kilometre Moniya-Iseyin Road. Then, we moved to Oyo. With the approval of the Federal Government, we completed and commissioned the 34.85-km Oyo-Iseyin road.

“We realised that there was no road connecting Ogbomoso Zone to Oke-Ogun Zone. So, we envisioned this project, which we are delivering to you today.

“Well, we are still working because we are going to link Ibarapa Zone to Ibadan. So, we are currently working on the 48-Ido-Eruwa road, which we will deliver within the next eight months.

“Our focus has always been to ensure that we spread development all around. Gone are the days when all our IGRs would come from only one zone.

“We are going to commence something similar in Eruwa and Ijaiye, which will happen this year.

“So, we will continue to reduce our infrastructural deficit and move more of our people from poverty to prosperity.

“As we celebrate five years of Omituntun in Oyo State, our solemn pledge is to continue to do everything within our power to bring development to our people.

“I want to once again thank the Vice President for coming here to celebrate with us today, including all our guests from far and near who have continued to identify with our progress in the state.”

The governor also used the occasion to invite local and foreign investors to Oyo State, stating that his government would listen to them and support them with the necessary policies and infrastructure to make their businesses succeed.

Earlier, a former Military Governor of Oyo and Ogun states, General Oladayo Popoola, and Mrs. Oluwakemi Alao-Akala, a wife of the former governor, appreciated Governor Makinde for the landmark project and for immortalising the former governor of Ogbomoso extraction.

Also in their separate goodwill messages, co-chairman of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, Dr. Saka Balogun, and chairperson of the Association of Professional Women Engineers, Engr. (Mrs.) Raheemah Adabanija, lauded the governor for constructing the longest road in the state in the last 26 years.

