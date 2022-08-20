Construct Cheledi-Dukku road to ease  transportation problems, cart pushers in Kirfi LGA tell Bauchi gov

Owners of ox-driven carts in Kirfi LGA of Bauchi State have passionately reminded the Governor of the state, Sen Bala Mohammed of the promise he made to construct the Cheledi – Gombe-Abba-Dukku road in order to make transportation easier for them.

Spokesperson of the group who spoke to journalists in Cheledi on Saturday, Adamu Kawu lamented that lack of access road is the major problem in the LGA particularly during the raining season.

According to him, the problem is making life very difficult for them considering the fact that their animals are always overwhelmed with stress due to the rigorous terrain in the area.

Kawu also appealed for adequate supply of assorted fertilizer to enable them have bumper harvest lamenting that the commodity is now beyond the reach of peasant farmers thereby the need for government to quickly intervene.

Another problem he wants the government to quickly tackle is lack of inoculation for their animals, saying that for three years now, the animals have not been inoculated raising their fears of attack by rinderpest.

He however on behalf of the members of the association commended the governor for what he is doing in the state, saying, “We are here to welcome him to Kirfi because we are happy with what he is doing to develop the state”.

According to him, “As you can see, we have suspended activities today in solidarity with the people of Kirfi LGA. We are here in our numbers to welcome the Governor to our place. We are in support of his good activities but he should remember us.”