Constitution review: NSCDC seeks full backing, opposes merger

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called on the National Assembly to grant it full constitutional recognition, in line with its mandate of protecting lives, property, and critical national infrastructure.

This is just as the corps rejected recurring agitations for its merger with other security agencies.

The Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, made this call during the South-West Zonal Public Hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Constitutional Review in Akure on Friday.

Represented by Commandant Hammed Abodunrin, the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Audi urged the lawmakers to include in the Constitution a section clearly outlining the statutory functions of the corps.

He pointed out such areas to include, safeguarding critical infrastructure, regulating private security, public security education, conflict resolution, protection of agro-allied investments, and other assignments by presidential or legislative directive.

He noted that constitutional recognition would end the persistent clamour for the NSCDC’s merger and would enhance its effectiveness.

Hameed, who traced the origin and establishment of NSCDC to the Nigerian civil war, highlighted the NSCDC’s evolution from a voluntary civil defence group into a full-fledged federal security outfit via the 2003 NSCDC Act.

He said the NSCDC is further saddled with responsibilities assigned through national security policies, including the 2019 National Security Strategy and the 2024 National Protection Policy for Critical National Assets and Infrastructure.

He appreciated the 2007 decision of the National Assembly that empowered the corps to bear arms, and the Nigerian Army’s subsequent support in training and equipment supply. Today, the corps boasts a workforce of about 70,000 personnel.

However, the NSCDC boss decried misinterpretations of Section 214 of the Constitution, which provides for a single police force, saying it has led to inter-agency rivalry and harassment of NSCDC personnel by the police

He added that the appointment of a retired police officer as Acting Commandant of the corps at inception to mentor the personnel also contributed to a misunderstanding of the role of the NSCDC.

He said, “This led to unintended consequences of vigorous and repeated attempts of integration instead of collaboration, as the expected mentees are subsequently being treated as competitors.

“It is no longer news that NSCDC personnel are repeatedly harassed, brutalised, arrested, detained and even killed for doing what is always referred to as constitutionally guaranteed exclusive police jobs.

“Sometimes, NSCDC personnel and their commanders were ordered to produce the Act that empowers them to carry out security and safety assignments.

“Even as brothers and sisters that share the same goal of protecting lives and property, things always change when it comes to the issue of the constitution.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called on the National Assembly to include constitutional protections for journalists and establish a Media Bailout Fund to support struggling independent media outlets.

Speaking at the South West Zonal Public Hearing on the 1999 Constitution Review in Akure on Friday, NUJ National President, Comrade Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, highlighted growing threats to press freedom, journalist safety, and media sustainability.

Abdullahi, who was represented by Ondo State NUJ Chairman, Prince Leke Adegbite, stressed that journalism, as a pillar of democracy, must be protected through explicit constitutional provisions that guarantee the safety of media professionals and their equipment.

Abdullahi also called for the creation of a bailout fund to cushion the effects of declining revenues and rising operational costs on independent media.

He maintained that the proposals, if adopted, would strengthen the democratic foundation of the country and empower citizens through access to credible and diverse information.

He said the fund would promote editorial independence and preserve jobs if managed transparently and free from political influence.

He, however, warned that failure to act could weaken democratic accountability and urged lawmakers to align Nigeria’s media protections with global standards.

