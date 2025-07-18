Not about the constitution, Nigerians are tired of bad governance — Ned Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents Delta North in the National Assembly, has said that the real issue in Nigeria is not the constitution but bad governance and lack of welfare for citizens.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, Ned Nwoko stressed that the National Assembly has no plans to discard the current constitution but is working to amend key sections to address national concerns.

“Personally, I don’t subscribe to the idea that we should throw away the current constitution and create an entirely new one,” he said.

“It is a document that has been guiding what we are doing in Nigeria so far. I think what we (National Assembly) are doing is sufficient for now, which is looking for how we can improve on the constitution as it is.”

Tribune Online reports that former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, recently called for the need for a new democratic constitution.

He argued that “Nigeria is a pluralistic country. Like all successful pluralistic countries around the world, for its political stability and maximal development its constitution must address its pluralism by being formulated by elected representatives of its diverse peoples.

“Our present 1999 constitution as amended is not such. It was not democratically formulated. It was instead imposed on the country through a decree by the military administration.”

However, currently, the National Assembly is holding zonal public hearings to review proposed amendments, including the establishment of state police, electoral reforms, and devolution of powers.

However, Nwoko insisted that Nigerians’ suffering goes beyond the constitution.

“It’s not about the constitution; the problem of Nigeria is not the constitution. It is about the people.

How patriotic are we? How law-abiding are we as a people? How supportive are the governments at all levels — federal, state, and local to the people?” he asked.

According to him, the focus should be on addressing poverty, hunger, housing, and access to healthcare.

“We must look at how Nigerians can be respected and provided for. How the average Nigerian can live without dying of hunger.

How the poor can be housed and provided free medical services. These are the issues the welfare of Nigerians. Nigerians are tired of bad governance. It is not about the constitution,” he added.

