UNICEF, development partner train 100 teachers in Kwara

As part of efforts to deepen digital skills and literacy among public school teachers across the country, a development partner, IHS Nigeria, has launched a digital literacy programme along with UNICEF’s school connectivity support programme in Kwara state.

This initiative aims to train 100 public school teachers while also distributing internet routers to digitally connect 50 schools in the state.

Launched in partnership with UNICEF, the development partner selected 600 public school teachers across five states of Osun, Kwara, Nasarawa, Jigawa and Abia states under the school connectivity support programme to empower them with digital skills and connect their schools to the internet through the distribution and installation of routers.

Speaking with journalists during the training of the 100 teachers selected for the programme in Kwara state and distribution of the first batch of internet routers to the selected schools in Ilorin, executive director of Focus Teens Foundation, (the project implementing partner), Kazeem Olaonipekun, said that the beneficiaries included one ICT teacher and the school principal of each school.

Olanipekun, who said that 50 schools in the state would benefit from the programme, added that the world is rapidly evolving and that education must evolve with it.

He highlighted the importance of digital literacy in education, saying that it equips students and teachers for a technology-driven world, enhances classroom teaching and learning outcomes, empowers critical thinking and problem-solving, and supports responsible digital citizenship.

“We are here, basically, to carry out the router distribution process to achieve the ultimate goal of ensuring that all schools are connected digitally before the end of the year 2030.

“Also, it is to ensure that all the schools present for this programme go through digital literacy training to help them understand the importance of digital learning for themselves, for their schools, for the students of the state and for the country at large.

“This is important because we expect these people to step down this training to their respective schools as ambassadors and to let other teachers, who are teaching other subjects, have access to digital engagement so that everybody can begin to use that platform to improve their respective learning, which in turn improves the learning of our students at large”.

Olaonipekun commended the Kwara State Government for embracing the initiative and readiness to collaborate with the development partners to make it a reality.

“We planned to reach 300 schools across the five states and we will continue with it as we see improvement”.

Also speaking, Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Lawal Olohungbebe, said that, “For far too long, many of our rural and underserved schools have remained on the wrong side of the digital divide”.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Director of School Management, Victoria Adewuyi, said that the programme would mark a turning point because “With these routers, we are lighting up classrooms, with these training sessions, we are building capacity, with this partnership, we are charting a new path”.

He said that the teachers are the heart of the transformation, saying that technology alone is not the solution; “It is your leadership, your willingness to learn, and your commitment to our children that will determine the success of this initiative”.

Olohungbebe added, “As we equip you with the tools and knowledge today, we challenge you to become champions of digital learning in your schools.

“Also, our school principals and head teachers should prioritise and protect this infrastructure, ensure these routers are used purposefully, maintain them, and integrate them into the daily rhythm of teaching and learning. This is a great opportunity for our students as they now have access to tools their predecessors could only dream of”.

Meanwhile, some teachers who attended the programme commended the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and the development partners on their efforts aimed at improving teachers’ literacy training.

Molu Dada, the Principal of St. Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin, commended the development partners andthe Kwara state government for organising a digital literacy programme for teachers in the state, adding that it would impact digital literacy on both the teachers and students in the Public Schools.

Dada, who said that participants had gained a lot from the one-day programme, stated that the Association of Principals of Secondary Schools in the state would transfer and implement the training on other school principals in the state so that it would go down to the students in schools across the state.

