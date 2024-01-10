ConnectAfrobeats has announced that its adding additional features, ‘Market Square and Blog’ to the platform for vendors and creatives.

The recently launched online networking platform for Afrobeats stakeholders globally revealed this in its new year newsletter for subscribers.

ConnectAfrobeats is cultural hub is created to connect artists with producers, songwriters, managers, indie promoters with distributors, publishers with creative journalists, among others for collaboration, networking, touring, and other creative deliberations.

According to the founder, Abdullah Abubakre, the new features are necessary for users to broadcast activities, discover talents, connect, communicate, and collaborate with others who share the same interests.

He wrote, “Dear Afrobeats Community, we wish you a joyous new year filled with purpose and fulfilment. Connect Afrobeats made its debut in the final days of 2023, greeted with overwhelming warmth and enthusiasm, and for that, we are excited and grateful.

In 2024, we’re moving swiftly to introduce a new feature this Friday, allowing you to broadcast activities, discover talents, connect, communicate, and collaborate with others who share your interests.

“You will be able to broadcast various needs, such as finding a tour manager, supporting act, session musician, or seeking industry experts for music reviews or project releases. ConnectAfrobeats, being a quality-controlled niche-specific platform for Afrobeats, is designed to consolidate the supply chain, connecting you with the best talents in the Afrobeats space.

These are exciting times, and we eagerly anticipate your feedback to continue optimising for growth and creativity. We invite you to connect, communicate, and collaborate,” he added.

Creative and administrative personnel in Afrobeats on this innovative platform can upload work samples, and undergo verification based on professional merits.

They will be able to Connect with stakeholders in the Afrobeats space, both within Nigeria, Canada and globally. Users will also engage in discussions on various topics.

ConnectAfrobeats platform is in collaboration with the “Canada Council for the Arts.