June 12: FG cancels Democracy Day parade

The Federal Government has announced the cancellation of the scheduled military parade to commemorate the 26th Democracy Day, on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The details of activities marking the Democracy Day released on Wednesday by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Democracy Day celebration, indicated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would deliver a nationwide address at 7 a.m on Thursday.

President Tinubu would instead participate in a special joint session of the National Assembly at 12 noon on Thursday.

A statement to this effect was released by Abdulhakeem Adeoye, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the traditional Democracy Day parade that is usually hold at the Presidential Villa in the previous years would no longer take place. Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume had earlier announced that the military parade would hold on Thursday.

Akume, who was represented by The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this during the inauguration of the inter-ministerial committee for the 2025 Democracy Day celebration about two weeks ago.

He emphasised the importance of the commemoration of Democracy Day as an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of our national heroes who fought for democratic dispensation in the country.

The statement issued on Wednesday, however, said: “The Inter-Ministerial Committee wishes to announce the following developments on the 26th Democracy Day celebration:

“Presidential National Broadcast on June 12, 2025 at 7.a.m; No Democracy Day Parade.

“H.E President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is to attend the National Assembly Joint Session at 12 noon.

“Public Lecture on Democracy Day Celebration at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Time: 4.p.m

Theme: ‘Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria’s Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms’.”

