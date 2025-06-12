Ojude Oba: NOA decries desecration of Yoruba cultural identity

National Orientation Agency, (NOA) has decried the gradual intrusion of foreign culture into the highly referred Yoruba cultural identity.

The Oyo state Director of the Agency, Aderogba Akanbi was speaking on the heels of a certain now-viral nude video of a woman in her prime age entertaining guests during the recent Ojude Oba annual festival in ijebu Ode, Ogun.

The NOA had in a release by its Director counselled against such acculturation as he warned that we should not mortgage our values and norms on the altar of modernisation.

“Ojude Oba tells our stories of social cohesion and cultural identity as it accentuates our mode of dressing, horse – display, and cultural ensemble which is central to the festival as well-cultured people of proud origin that preserve traditional institutions. Therefore, anything that will taint that identity should be regarded as a “dark spot” on colourful attire and be condemned forthwith.

“Ojude Oba transcends an annual routine. It showcases our heritage, values, and norms to the world, and the legacy should remain unblemished.

“Nudity or obscene dressing during festivals is alien to Yoruba culture of South-West Nigeria and should not be imported into our land. We should appreciate our cultural relativism.“