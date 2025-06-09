Apt Scholars Universal College Celebrates Outstanding UTME Performance

At a time when many schools across Nigeria are grappling with the realities of lower-than-expected UTME scores, one school is lighting the way forward.

Apt Scholars Universal College, tucked in the heart of Ota, Ogun State, has not only defied national statistics but has become a symbol of hope, focus, and excellence. This year, the school is celebrating one of its brightest stars: Miss Jonathan Kayla, who scored an extraordinary 368 out of 400 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Kayla’s achievement places her among the top scorers in the country, in a year when the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) reported a significant nationwide drop in performance.

But at Apt Scholars Universal College, it wasn’t just about one student’s success. Several others also scored above 300, with an overall average score of 329.4 — a remarkable feat by any standard.

In a heartfelt message posted to the school’s Instagram page titled “Meet the Shining Stars,” the school’s management reflected on what made this moment possible:

“Today, we present to you our cohort of scholars redefining resilience, dedication and passion to stand out against all odds.

This remarkable achievement reflects the collective efforts of the students, teachers and parents.

Even though this impeccable result is a testament to our competence, this year’s JAMB came with lots of experiences that ignited re-orientation to our watch word ‘If we think enough; what we have is enough’”.

The celebration at Apt Scholars Universal College isn’t just about academic scores — it is about what those scores represent: the power of a well-supported student, the difference an inspiring teacher makes, and the strength that comes from a school that treats success as a shared journey.

Messages of congratulations have poured in from proud parents, alumni, and well-wishers, with many calling the school’s achievements “inspiring” and “a much-needed reminder that excellence is still alive in our classrooms.”

As many educators and institutions reflect on this year’s challenges, Apt Scholars Universal College stands tall — not only as a center of academic excellence but as a community where belief, structure, and support continue to change lives.

You can contact the school for more information about admission for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Telephone: Mr. Alonge – 080-3394-2989, Mr. Famuyiwa – 091-5177-2327

Website: www.aptscholarsuniversalcollege.com