Congestion: Operators may reject export cargoes over clearance of import units

With Lagos ports congestion currently compounded by the one week port closure, findings have revealed that terminal operators may be forced to start rejecting export containers in favour of a clear-out of import units of containers in-order to create more space at the ports.

Recall that the EndSars protest in Lagos affected port operations for the most part of last week, thereby shutting down cargo evacuation processes at the nation’s busiest ports of Apapa and Tin-Can ports.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune on the situation inside the ports, a port worker who would not want his name in print explained that emphasis is currently on clearing out the backlog of import unit of containers inside the port terminals due to their already congested state.

“You know the ports had been congested for most part of the year due to so many reasons which included diversion of more cargoes to the ports because of Nigeria’s border closure policy. With the EndSars protest, the ports were not opened for more than four days, meaning more congestion problem for our port terminals.

“Now that the ports have been re-opened since on Monday, the terminal operators are already taking stock of the situation inside their various terminals. For now, the general notion is directed at clearing the backlog of import containers inside the ports. Some terminals are even set to start rejecting export containers until they can evacuate a sizeable number of import containers in their terminals.

“Even the shipping companies are currently taking stock of the effect of the port closure on their businesses. Many ships were stranded on our waters during the more than four days port closure because all the officials that would have attended to them did not come to work or were unable to carry out their responsibilities.

“So the emphasis among the operators right now is on how to decongest the terminals of import units of containers. There is very high yard density at the ports and this is not good for port business,” the port worker explained.

When asked what will happen to perishable export cargoes if they are not given priority in the ports by operators, the port worker explained that, “They will be considered after a sizeable amount of import unit are cleared. For now, the focus is on decongesting Apapa and Tin-Can ports of import containers. However, perishable export cargoes might be considered during this time. Others might have to wait until there is considerable space in the ports.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.