TRCN registrar, Ajiboye, emerges president of AFTRA

The Registrar of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, has been elected the President of the Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities (AFTRA).

Ajiboye took over from Mr Mabutho Cele who has been in the leadership for a period of 5 years.

He was elected at the end of the 9th Annual Conference and 11th Roundtable of AFTRA held in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday.

The Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities is a continental body comprising all teaching regulatory authorities in all the 54 African countries.

In addition, Ajiboye was honoured with a Fellowship award and Life membership of AFTRA at the Conference given his long-standing contributions to teacher professionalism and teacher welfare issues, not only in Nigeria but in the continent.

Other elected officers are Deputy President- Zambia, Secretary-General – Ghana, Treasurer – Namibia and Assistant Secretary-General – South Africa.





Ajiboye in his acceptance speech promised not to let the Federation down and to expand AFTRA activities to more French and Arabic speaking countries.

He also promised to assist countries that are yet to have teacher regulatory bodies to establish one, “so that together Africa teachers will enjoy professional status and benefits”.

