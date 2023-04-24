There was panic in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as one life was lost as a result of ethnic clashes in the third avenue area of the Gwarinpa Estate, on Monday.

It was gathered that the crisis started on Saturday evening in one of Gwarinpa’s shanties occupied majorly by the Gbagyi natives.

A source disclosed to newsmen that the clashes followed the alleged discovery that a native was an informant, revealing information of alleged illicit drug activities to security operatives.

Upon discovery, members of the affected groups (Hausa) were said to have attacked the informant, thereby escalating the situation.

The action provoked a reprisal attack, as the groups resorted to the use of various forms of weapons while residents and traders in the area scampered for safety.

The reprisal attack left one person dead and scores injured.

As at the time of filing the report, normalcy had been restored to the area following the heavy presence of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Joint Task Force (JTF) of security operatives including Police, Military, DSS, NSCDC and Guard Brigade.

JTF were seen patrolling the Gwarinpa estate, specifically, areas suspected to have shanty structures to ensure full normalcy is restored.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident when she disclosed that the police has arrested one suspect and Intensified surveillance patrols.

In a statement issued to Tribune Online, she stated; “Following mild tension along 3rd Avenue at the Gwarinpa axis of the Federal Capital Territory due to a squabble between some Hausa and Gbagyi Youths on Saturday 22nd April 2023, and the subsequent mobilization and deployment of operatives from the FCT Police Command to the affected areas to douse the tension and effect necessary arrests, the Ag. Commissioner of Police for the FCT, DCP Ahmed Musa has met with Traditional Rulers of both the Hausa and Gbagyi Communities in Gwarinpa at his office in the Command Headquarters to broker peace between both groups, deliberate on possible collaborations necessary to keep the youths in check and oust troubleshooters in the communities.

“The fracas between the two groups which caused the grievous wounding of two (2) youths who were conveyed to the hospital where one was eventually declared dead after attempts to attend to his wounds failed, led to the arrest of one suspect who is currently assisting the Police in their investigations to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the affray.





“The Acting Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT has charged the Traditional Rulers to consistently encourage the youths to imbibe peace and pursue grievances through the legally approved channels rather than taking laws into their hands. Meanwhile, the Police have intensified surveillance patrols in the areas for monitoring the situation to ensure that it does not further escalate. He urges all well-meaning residents of the FCT to go about their lawful businesses,” she assured.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE