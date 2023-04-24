A 36-year-old commercial motorcyclist, identified as Ibrahim Adamu, was shot dead by local security personnel in the early jour of Sunday in the Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital.

Adamu was said to have been shot at close range on his chest after being stopped and questioned by the security men attached to the area over his movement at the odd hour of the day.

A source close to the deceased explained to the Vigilante that he was coming from a friend’s house but his explanation was not satisfactory to the local security some of the security men were able to identify him.

He, however, said one of the security guards who was not satisfied with the explanation shot into the air to disperse some residents who came out to identify the motorcyclist.

It was gathered that the security guard took to his heel immediately after the man was confirmed dead and reported the incident to the Chairman of the Landlord association.

“Suddenly, one of the security men was reported to have shot into the air which scared the people and they fled. But the deceased, I and his friend stayed behind, when one of the security men shot him in the chest and he died instantly,“ he said.

Also, one of the mourners, Mrs Safira Saliu narrated, that “the deceased came to our house to eat, after closing for the day, around 11 pm. He was an Okada rider. My husband who went out with him came back around 1:30 am to inform me that the deceased, (Ibrahim) has been shot dead.

“The culprits took to their heels after the incident and the kinsmen of the deceased destroyed the chairman’s house because the culprit went to his house to inform him that they have killed somebody before they ran away, but the man did not do anything.

“For some hours, the corpse of the deceased was lying on the ground while his people did not allow anybody to intervene while they demanded the arrest of the culprits.”

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Police Command confirmed the death of Adamu but identified him as a security guard who was shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified security guard at Alagbaka in Akure, Akure South local government area of Ondo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the death of the man, said, the situation surrounding the death of the security guard was still sketchy, adding that investigations are ongoing.





“It happened in the early hours of today(Sunday). We have not really pointed out the reason for the death of the security guard.

“Our men are still on the case trying to ensure peace and stability is restored to the area.

“We will get back to the general public as soon as we conclude our investigations and unravel the mystery behind the guard’s death.

“It was gathered that the deceased’s corpse has been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital Mortuary”

