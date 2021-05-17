Come up with ‘out-of-the-box’ ideas, APCON Registrar charges new committees

THE Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Advertising Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria, (APCON), Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, has charged the newly-constituted committees of the Council to come up with new ideas and frameworks that would enable the Council improve its regulatory mandates and service delivery.

Giving the charge, in Lagos, while inaugurating three committees: The Advertising Standards Panel (ASP), The Advertising Code Review Committee, and The Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISoP) Committee, Fadolapo also tasked the committees to approach the new assignments with all sense of responsibility and commitment, so as serve as enablers for the achievement of the council’s success.

“I am convinced that the teams we have selected here will approach this assignment with all sense of responsibility and commitment, and serve as enablers for the achievement of the Council’s success. I therefore charge all heads of the Committees to ensure that they leave no stone unturned in carrying out their respective assignments,” he stated.

The APCON boss explained that in executing the assignment, the Committees were expected to deliver well on their various tasks and within the scheduled time; since time was of the essence.

He emphasized that the task before the Committees include: identifying peculiar sectoral challenges, suggest immediate and long- term implementation policies, recommend action plans that would galvanize the industry and improve service delivery to the benefit of stakeholders.

Fadolapo also mandated the Code Review Committee and AISoP to conclude their tasks within three months.

He also announced the appointment of Mrs. Omowunmi Owodunni, as the new Chairperson of the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP).

According to him, Owodunni’s appointment was part of the Council’s efforts at realigning its operations, and ensuring that the Statutory Panel, charged with the duty of ensuring that advertisements conform to the prevailing laws of the Federation, as well as the Code of Advertising ethics, deliver on its mandate.

With the appointment, Owodunni, who succeeds Mr. Charles Abraham, becomes the first female to head the apex regulatory body’s statutory committee, the APCON boss added.

