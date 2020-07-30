Collision at Lagos airport: Why AIB is yet to commence investigations

Investigation is yet to commence on the cause of the reported case of collision between a passenger aircraft belonging to the Middle East Airline and a Turkish plane at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Speaking with the Tribune Online on the phone, the public affairs manager of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), the government agency responsible for investigating accidents and incidents, Mr Tunji Oketumbi, said the bureau was yet to commence investigation as it was making efforts to determine what transpired and the level of the accident or incident.

According to Oketumbi, if the level of the collision did not cause deep damage to the aircraft to the extent that it cannot fly, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority may handle the issue.

He, however, stated that if the damage was severe that the planes could not function, then it becomes the business of the Bureau to go into investigations to unravel the cause of the collision.

Information rolled out yesterday indicated how a Middle East passenger plane, an Airbus A330-243 with registration number OD-MEA while taxiing rammed into a Boeing 777 plane marked TC-LJC belonging to Turkish Airlines which was parked on the tarmac.

