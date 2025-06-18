COAS seeks media collaboration in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has sought collaboration between Nigerian media practitioners and the military in their reportage, as part of efforts to address the nation’s multifaceted security challenges.

The COAS, who stated this in Abuja while declaring open a two-day training for media operatives in Nigeria, organised by the Department of Civil-Military Affairs, Nigerian Army Headquarters, disclosed that the Service was taking a proactive approach to media collaboration in order to build trust and cooperation in the pursuit of national security.

Gen. Oluyede pointed out that the Nigerian Army, in its operations, had strived to strike a strategic balance between protecting law-abiding citizens, ensuring national security, and upholding the media’s right to disseminate information.

Represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Maj.-Gen. Gbenga Adesina, the COAS said the training highlighted the significance of collaboration between the military and the media in addressing the country’s security challenges.

According to him, “it is absolutely appropriate to organise this type of training on military media collaboration. Against this backdrop, the Nigerian army did it experience to hold these training to facilitate media practitioners functional knowledge about the dynamics of Nigerian’s professional activities.

“The forum is also aimed at improving the knowledge and aptitude of media practitioners in military operations to ensure safety and operational security as we don’t just try to afford security in our dear country.

“Its objective is to facilitate a conducive working relationship between the military and the media. I believe it is essential for security agencies and the media to engage in forums like this, as both parties work towards the same purpose – a secure Nigeria where every individual is important.

“I am encouraged by the array of speakers lined up for this event, and I am confident that we will all be better equipped to advance national security.”

In his welcome address, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (CCMA), Maj.-Gen. Chibuisi Gold, said that addressing the evolving national security challenges required a whole-of-society approach.

He pointed out that building mutual understanding rooted in trust, accuracy, and balanced reporting between the military and media was crucial.

He said the training was part of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing civil-military relations and fostering an informed, professional, and secure information environment.

According to him, “this strategic collaboration aims to expose media professionals to the Army’s doctrines, operations, and communication strategies.

“Accurate and constructive reporting can galvanize national support, enhance accountability, and contribute positively to collective security, a well-informed media is a strategic partner in our fight against security threats.

“This initiative bridges the knowledge gap between the security sector and media practitioners, promoting responsible reporting that supports national security interests,” he said.

He called on the participants to engage actively, ask questions, and seek clarity on complex issues.

He expressed appreciation to the COAS for his strategic direction and support, expressing optimism that the engagement would strengthen the rapport between the Army and the media.

In his goodwill message, the Editor-In-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Muftau Ojo, commended the Nigerian Army for organising the training, which he said would go a long way in creating mutual trust between the media and the military.

According to him, “this initiative we are witnessing today will certainly foster understanding and effective communication between the Nigerian military and the media ultimately enhancing national security and public awareness.”

Also speaking, the Director of News at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Hajiya Halima Musa, who stressed the need to understand how to consolidate the responsibilities of the military and media, canvassed for access to timely and accurate information to avoid misinformation arising from speculation.

According to her, “we are not in the business of speculation, but it is always better if the information is granted to the media timely so that they can report it accurately to the satisfaction of everybody towards achieving national peace.”

