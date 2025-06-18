Youth forum urges action, unity over Benue killings

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF) has condemned the recent wave of killings in Benue State, describing the attacks as a “systematic extermination of innocent civilians,” while urging youths in the region to defend their ancestral lands.

In a strongly worded statement released on Tuesday and signed by its Convener, James Paul Adama, the group expressed outrage over the gruesome massacre in Yelwata community, Guma Local Government Area, where dozens of residents were reportedly killed by suspected armed assailants.

“The blood of our brothers and sisters cries out from the ground. Their cries are a deafening condemnation of the inaction and indifference of those in positions of power who have failed to end this carnage,” the statement read.

The CCYF lamented the perceived failure of government authorities to safeguard lives and property in the state and advocated self-defence as a necessary response to the escalating insecurity.

“We urge the youths of the state to rise up without delay and defend themselves and their ancestral lands with every ounce of their strength and determination,” the forum charged.

The group painted a picture of growing frustration and fear among Benue’s youth population, warning that continued silence and inaction would only embolden perpetrators of violence.

In its message to Benue’s political class, the forum called for unity across party lines, stating that political differences must be set aside to confront the existential threat posed by relentless attacks.

“No political goal is worth sacrificing the lives of your people. You must focus on the task at hand: securing a peaceful and prosperous future for your state,” it said.

CCYF also extended its condolences to families affected by the latest violence, expressing solidarity with grieving communities and calling on security agencies to intensify efforts in apprehending the perpetrators. “Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done,” the group insisted.

Reaffirming its commitment to the defence of vulnerable populations, the Christian youth group called on Nigerians nationwide to speak out and stand against the growing tide of violence. “Every citizen has a role to play. The time to act is now.”

