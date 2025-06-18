Edo deputy gov hosts NBA, assures of govt’s collaboration

Edo deputy governor, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has assured of the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration’s desire to reduce crime and criminality in the state while also upholding the rule of law.

According to a press statement by Friday Aghedo, the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Idahosa gave the assurance when he played host to members of the Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Benin on Tuesday.

During the interface with the body of lawyers, also referred to as “Lion Bar,” the deputy governor solicited their collaboration to help rid the state of violent crimes.

“Indeed, the state we met was plagued with security challenges such as kidnapping, cultism and its related issues, and other vices for which the governor needed to take decisive action to address these menaces which plagued society.

“To the glory of God and with your support, we have done reasonably well at reducing crime in Edo State,” he stated.

He informed the lawyers that their collaboration with the administration would assist in stamping out crimes and criminality and boost investors’ confidence in the state.

Idahosa also promised government support to the lawyers in whatever capacity to assist in carrying out their functions efficiently.

Speaking earlier, the Benin NBA branch, Idemudia Osifo, congratulated and commended Governor Okpebholo, and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, on their inauguration and efforts at eradicating security challenges in the state.

He said the NBA maintained cordiality with the seat of power to form a solid partnership geared towards delivering dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He further commended the Okpebholo-led administration for appointing members of the Bar to key positions in his government.

Speaking on the rule of law, Osifo said that the Bar believed that the administration would deliver, especially against the background of swearing in the three judges denied the same action by the immediate past administration.

“That singular action showed the willingness of this administration to reposition Edo State in terms of Justice delivery and the rule of law,” he stated.

He expressed the willingness of the Benin Branch of the NBA to support the government in fighting crime and criminality.