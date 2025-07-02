Judge throws out defilement charge against RCCG pastor

A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Emmanuel Orekoya, who was accused of defiling his 17-year-old daughter, (name withheld), was on Wednesday discharged by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, presided over by Justice Abiola Soladoye.

Specifically, the judge threw out the case and discharged Orekoya of the two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration, brought against the RCCG pastor by the Lagos State Government (LASG).

In arriving at the verdict, Justice Soladoye held that the prosecution failed to present witnesses in court to prove the charge against Pastor Orekoya.

The judge who declared that the case of the prosecution is a colossal waste of time as there is no single witness in court to testify against the RCCG pastor after 10 adjournments, added that, “This case is struck out for want of diligent prosecution.

“After the arraignment of the defendant on February 26, 2024, till date, making a total of 10 adjournments, no witness has ever come up before this court to testify.

“It is right that justice delayed is justice denied. Prosecution is at liberty to re-arrest the defendant and bring him to justice whenever they have assembled their witnesses to prosecute this case.”

It would be recalled that the LASG had alleged that Pastor Orekoya defiled his daughter sometime in 2017 on Jacob Adeleye Street, Odoeran in Itire, Surulere in Lagos, by inserting his penis into her mouth contrary to Sections 137 and 162 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).

The cleric, however, had pleaded not guilty to the offences.