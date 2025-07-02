N89m cocaine haul: Court jails four for drug trafficking through Seme border

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced four individuals, two Nigerians and two Beninoise, to five years imprisonment each for smuggling 5.622 kilograms of cocaine across the Seme Border in Badagry, Lagos State.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa handed down the sentence on Wednesday after the convicts, Fanou Mireille (aka Fanoun Mireille), Noudeha Hilda (both Beninoise nationals), Akande Olayemi (aka Akande Olayemi Babatunde), and Luadun Fadekemi (both Nigerians), pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful importation, and possession of the narcotic substance.

The charges were brought against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), which stated that the offence occurred on June 2, 2025, at the Seme Border in Badagry.

The seized drugs, with a street value of approximately ₦89.9 million, were confirmed to be of commercial quantity.

During proceedings, the NDLEA’s counsel, Mr A.G. Yuanyam, informed the court of the pending three-count charge and requested that it be read aloud.

Upon reading, the four defendants pleaded guilty. This prompted Yuanyam to review the facts of the case and present exhibits, including the recovered cocaine.

He urged the court to convict the defendants based on their guilty pleas and the weight of evidence presented.

The prosecutor emphasised the seriousness of the crime, noting that cocaine is a Class A drug. He highlighted its quantity and street value to demonstrate the grave threat it poses to society.

In a plea for leniency, defence counsel, Emmanuel Uchenna Okenyi told the court that his clients were first-time offenders and had saved the court’s time by promptly admitting guilt.

He stated they were remorseful and promised to turn over a new leaf, urging the court to consider a non-custodial sentence.

The court, presided over by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, sentenced each defendant to five years imprisonment on each of the three counts but granted them an option to pay a fine of ₦1 million each.

He ruled that the sentences and fines would run concurrently.

“This court has considered the guilty plea, the class and quantity of the drug involved, and the social implications of the crime.

“The law must take its course, though the court acknowledges the plea for mercy,” the judge said.

The charge read in part: “That you, Fanou Mireille, Noudeha Hilda, Akande Olayemi, and Luadun Fadekemi, along with others now at large, on or about June 2, 2025, at the Seme Border, Badagry, Lagos, conspired to import 5.622 kilograms of cocaine without lawful authority.

“You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended).”

The other unnamed suspects involved in the case, identified only as Daddy, Mama Yabo, Zico, and Baba Luku a.k.a Lukman, remain at large.