CNPP promises positive, credible opposition in Kogi

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), Kogi State chapter, has promised to offer positive and credible opposition to the ruling party in the state, to enliven democracy by engaging in constructive criticism.

The newly elected state Chairman of the CNPP, Comrade Muhammed Abdullahi, made the promise when he led other Executive Committee members of the organised opposition parties, on a familiarisation tour to the Nigeria Union of Journalists Secretariat in Lokoja, on Monday.

He expressed disappointment over what he described as “illicit connivance” with the ruling parties by the past CNPP leaderships to defraud the people of the state, barring his mind to engage the ruling party in areas they may lose focus.

The politician who noted with dismay the unfriendly relationship existing between the Kogi State government and the press promised to intercede to enable a robust and good working relationship for the benefit of the government and the governed.

Comrade Abdullahi, therefore, advised the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to embrace the press as no government has fought the press to success.

He, therefore, solicits the support and cooperation of the Journalists in the struggle ahead to create a conducive environment for genuine democracy in Kogi State.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kogi State council, Alhaji Adeiza Momoh Jimoh, while welcoming the politicians, congratulated them on their election to serve as the umbrella of the opposition political parties in the state.

While urging the new CNPP EXCO to live up to expectations, equally challenged them to be a formidable opposition devoid of violence.

He assured the CNPP leadership of the cooperation of the Journalists in the performance of their duties if carried out in accordance with the law and the constitution of the country.

On the entourage of the Chairman were the state Secretary of CNPP, Gon. Muktar Atima, the Treasurer, S O Igbomade, Financial Secretary, Mathew Ogbaje and Methusiah Alonge the PRO. Others include the Woman Leader, Mrs Bola Aweh and the organising secretary, Ibrahim Imam.

