JUST IN: Thousands of sympathisers present as funeral service for Dare Adeboye holds

The remains of the late Pastor Dare Adeboye arrived at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Youth Centre at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at about 11:05 on Tuesday.

Thousands of sympathisers were present at the venue of the funeral service to pay their last respect to the late son of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Dare Adeboye.

Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, Governor of Akwa Ibom Emmanuel Udoh and former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, are some of the dignitaries present.

More to come…