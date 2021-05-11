Bauchi road agency relocates 298 illegal traders, arrests 100 road traffic offenders

Bauchi State government has ordered for the immediate relocation of a total of 298 illegal traders from the Central Market which is a modern lock-up shops market for what it described as security measures.

The government also reiterated that the ban on commercial motorcycles popularly called Achaba is still in force warning those still engaged in it to stay away from the state as a Taskforce will soon go out on the streets to enforce the law.

It further directed that henceforth, double drivers for a tricycle has been banned as a measure to curb criminal activities noted to have been committed by some of Tricycles operators across the state.

Briefing newsmen, on Tuesday, the Chairman of Bauchi State Road and Traffic Agency (BAROTA), Air Commodore Tijjani Baba Gamawa (rtd) said the illegal traders have been served two months notice to vacate the present spaces they are occupying illegally.

He lamented that all the entrances and exits within the market have been blocked as well as the sewage channels saying that, “in the case of fire outbreak or any emergency situation, there is no easy access for rescue operations. We want the people to move away so that the market will revert back to its original plan.”

Baba Gamawa said that the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has approved the conversion of the Ministry of Works Area workshop around the Muda Lawal market as the place they are to relocate to saying that adequate marking of the spaces has been done to accommodate them as well as conveniences.

The BAROTA Chairman also assured that as soon as Bauchi metropolis was sanitized, the Agency will move to all the 20 LGAs to sanitize the markets for safety and security measures because according to him, “it is within the purview of our mandate as an Agency.”

On the ban on double drivers for tricycles, he explained that there are reports that some of them are criminals who normally rob their victims who innocently board the Keke.

The BAROTA Chairman observed that there is an influx of Kèké operators from Borno and Yobe States warning that any of them caught operating illegally will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of traffic in the state.

He further warned commercial drivers to desist from picking or dropping passengers from outside the designated parks with the metropolis saying, “the fine is N20, 000 for a first offended while any second offender will pay N40, 000 as a penalty.”

While giving a rundown of the activities of BAROTA since its Inauguration, Baba Gamawa said that over 100 offenders have been arrested and made to pay various amounts as fines to the tune of about N4million paid into the coffers of the state government.

