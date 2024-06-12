The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Bayelsa State branch, has said it is willing to accept the re-introduction of the old National Anthem which was part of the resolutions of the 2014 National Confab, but that the effective and religious implementation of all the resolutions in the 2014 Confab report will go a long way in resolving the socioeconomic and constitutional challenges plaguing the country.

In a communique signed by the acting state chairman, Joshua Amangala, state secretary, Timi Igoli and chairman, Communique Drafting Committee, Ebinyu Aderigha shortly after a general meeting held in Yenagoa, the CLO said that although the re-introduction of the old national anthem was part of the recommendations of the 492-member confab, headed by Idris Kutigi, yet that the replacement of the over four decades anthem with the colonial era imposed anthem will not solve the economic woes of the country.

The CLO, in the communique, also condemned the rate of human rights violations and abuses and observed that the issue of extrajudicial killings in the state is resurfacing and that it will not sit back and watch but will resort to all possible legitimate actions with a view to ensuring that justice is served in the interest of humanity.

