A group under the aegis of Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO), has kicked against the alleged plan by the state government to shutdown the Edo Central Hospital in Benin.

The Extended Council (TEC) chairman, Leftist Austine Enabulele, at a broad meeting of the group, said that information available at their disposal, alleged that the state government has penciled down for closure the hospital without recourse to the health need of the people.

“The attention of leaders and members of EDOCSO has been drawn to what seemed like a rumour but now seeming true of a purported plan by the Edo State government of permanent closure of the Edo Central Hospital which has served the lower class of the society over the years,” he said.

Enabulele also alleged that the government has increased the price of the case file from N6,000 to N15,000, adding that this single act has made healthcare inaccessible in the state.

“Further information and investigations have also revealed that there has never been employment of doctors since the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki came on board let alone training and retraining of medical personnel of the hospital till this moment.

“The government has not improved anything about the hospital rather it was demolished to pave the way for a museum, a project that has no direct bearing on the welfare of the people of Edo State.

“The pregnant women unit (maternity) and other skeletal service delivering units by the hospital that were relocated to the Sickle Cell building in GRA had been penned down for total closure”.

While rejecting the alleged closure of the said hospital by government and the state increased bills, Enabulele tasked the government to come out openly and tell the Edo people the state of the hospital.

He also asked the government to reverse all alleged astronomical increment of charges in the public hospital for easy access and affordability by the common man.

Reacting, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Alli said he was not aware of such allegations and development.

He said he was going to find out and get back to the Nigerian Tribune.

Similarly, the group’s General Assembly, which is the highest decision making organ of the coalition, made some amendments in its constitution and adopted same on June 8.

