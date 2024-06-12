Ogun, otherwise regarded as the god of iron, is said to be one of oldest deities that Olodumare sent to the earth for the creation of the universe.

However, there are other various myths surrounding its existence as regards its origin.

History has it that Ogun was a professional hunter. His love for hunting was what made him to be regarded as ‘Osin-Imole’ that is, a chief among other deities. He was said to have been the one who, through his iron implement, paved the way for other deities who were coming from heaven to earth. Being a ruthless deity, he chose to live at the hilltop area whenever he went about hunting.

History also has it that he preferred to live in seclusion, rather than among the people.

Ogun festival, popularly known as Ekimogun is an annual festival observed by the Yoruba people of Nigeria, and those of Yoruba ancestry in Benin Republic, Brazil, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, among others, in honour of Ogun.

According to an oral tradition, Ogun was believed to be a hunter who migrated from Ile-Ife to Ire-Ekiti on game search, but he ended up living permanently at Ire-Ekiti and disappeared into the ground when the people of the town deceived him with an empty keg of palm wine.

Another version of the story stated that he beheaded all the people who deceived him with his cutlass and disappeared to the hilltop, while some said he disappeared into the ground.

The festival is usually accorded with masqueraders wearing different robes.

The preparation for Ogun festival is usually within 17 days, while the final ritual is performed before the appearance of the new moon.

Furthermore, with the 17 days marking the festival, various activities must be carried out before the market day which usually falls on the ninth day ahead of the D-day. The king’s emissary is the one who makes the official pronouncement of the ceremony, which usually involves clearing of the paths and mending of bridges. On the fifth day to the real occasion, certain rituals must be performed in a ceremony called “Aleto.”

The Aleto is divided into three parts Aisun Ogun (Ogun vigil), Ogun Owuro(Ogun morning) Ogun Ale (Ogun night).

Some of the people involved in the procession of Aleto, led by the traditionalists comprise artisans such as mechanics, blacksmiths, drivers, hunters, tailors and others, with various ritual powders and charcoal being robbed on their faces to add glamour to the festival.

Some of the materials used by Ogun devotees during the ceremony are dogs, tortoise, palm oil, roasted yam, palm oil, cold water, kola-nuts and iron rod.

The Ogun worshippers also worship their ancestors, believing that the ancestors are present on earth at the time to greet, inspect and bless them.

Adeyeye is Chief Curator, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan.

