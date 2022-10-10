Climate change: Why brands, businesses must be involved —Experts

EXPERTS from different sectors of the nation’s economy have called for the involvement of brands, businesses and business operators for narratives, regarding climate change, to be impactful.

Making the call at a forum organised by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), for the business operators in Lagos recently, the Head of Delegation IFRC, Bhupinder Tomar, noted that the forum had become imperative since the business sector formed the engine growth of any economy.

According to him, climate is changing all over the world, with Nigeria not immune to such changes.

He explained that the decision of the humanitarian body to organize a forum with the nation’s private sector was to explore the possibility of getting increased investments, regarding climate change, so as to mitigate the havoc such neglect could cause in future.

“The private sector constitutes the largest chunk of any nation’s economy, there is therefore the need to have a forum such as this, with the possibility of discussing how businesses can do more in enhancing the environment so that future generations will not suffer from the choice we made 50 years ago,” he argued.

In her contribution, Communications Manager, Coca Cola, Ifeyinwa Ejindu, called for collaboration among brands and businesses; since the issue of climate change is beyond one company to handle.

Part of Cola Cola’s contribution to environmental sustainability, she added, includes its commitment to achieving a zero- carbon emission in its operations by Year 2050.

While also calling for collaboration between brands and businesses, the Director, Partnerships & Communications, Tony Elumelu Foundation, (TEF), Somachi Chris-Asoluka, explained that the foundation had already begun to train its young entrepreneurs on the need to ensure that their businesses are environmentally-friendly.

