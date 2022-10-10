‘Touching Lives’ not about advertising, but bringing succour to the needy —Airtel Nigeria

Brands and Marketing
By Akin Adewakun
Airtel IDP

AIRTEL Nigeria, has said that the need to bring smiles to the faces of the needy and the distressed,  rather than advertising, remains the major reason for its Corporate  Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Airtel Touching Lives.

Giving this clarification,  recently, in Lagos at the flag-off of the Season 7 edition of the initiative, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Surendran Chemmenkotil, who was reacting to enquiries about the quantity of the company’s investments towards the project, stated that one of the focus areas of  the company is its commitment to making its operating environments better than it met them.

He expressed delight that the telecoms company  had, in the past seven years,  been able to further connect with several of its operating communities and consolidate on  Airtel Africa’s sustainability agenda.

According to him, this year’s edition of the initiative would explore opportunities and causes, dealing with digital and financial inclusion, as well as the adoption of schools.

He added that the adoption of  Government Day Nursery  and Primary Schools in Gombe, under its Adopt-A-School programme, had enabled the company bring  the number of schools it had so far adopted in the past seven years, in Nigeria, to seven.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Brands and Marketing

Climate change: Why brands, businesses must be involved —Experts

Brands and Marketing

Insight Publicis, Leo Burnett, Quadrant MSL Quadrant MSL win at 2022 ME Awards

Brands and Marketing

Infinix flags off campaign to boost new offerings

Brands and Marketing

Brand focus: ValueJet: Creating a niche in troubled market space

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More