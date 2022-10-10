‘Touching Lives’ not about advertising, but bringing succour to the needy —Airtel Nigeria

AIRTEL Nigeria, has said that the need to bring smiles to the faces of the needy and the distressed, rather than advertising, remains the major reason for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Airtel Touching Lives.

Giving this clarification, recently, in Lagos at the flag-off of the Season 7 edition of the initiative, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Surendran Chemmenkotil, who was reacting to enquiries about the quantity of the company’s investments towards the project, stated that one of the focus areas of the company is its commitment to making its operating environments better than it met them.

He expressed delight that the telecoms company had, in the past seven years, been able to further connect with several of its operating communities and consolidate on Airtel Africa’s sustainability agenda.

According to him, this year’s edition of the initiative would explore opportunities and causes, dealing with digital and financial inclusion, as well as the adoption of schools.

He added that the adoption of Government Day Nursery and Primary Schools in Gombe, under its Adopt-A-School programme, had enabled the company bring the number of schools it had so far adopted in the past seven years, in Nigeria, to seven.

