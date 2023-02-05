By ‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

A cleric, Prophet Samuel Olu-Alo, has cautioned the youths against allowing themselves to be used as political thugs in the forthcoming general election.

Prophet Olu-Alo, who is the planter of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Adamimogo Worldwide, said the youths should know that they too can occupy top political positions in the future.

He spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during the ministry’s 9th crusade and empowerment programme for 700 widows and the aged that were presented with food items and cash.

The cleric said “any youth ready to present himself as a political thug will be stabbing his future with a sword. Who told you that you too cannot be governor or senator in the future?

“Most of these top politicians have their own children and families living abroad. Whatever wrong you do today, people will remind you of it when you are seeking a political position tomorrow.

“This is the reason many don’t attain positions today, their today was calling for the revenge of their past wrong deed, so don’t allow your future to be destroyed by politicians.

“If people can serve me who never went to school, you too can be served. Even if you are an orphan, you can be great in life and break records. My story encourages and gives you hope.”

Admonishing the people not to vote based on sentiment and financial inducement, the cleric said: “Just go out on the day of election and vote for your conscience, not in anger and sentiment. Whatever you based your vote on, you will get within the next four years.

“You will not regret your action since it comes from your mind and not that you are pushed into it. I am saying this because something will happen between now and next four years.”





