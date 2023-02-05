By Segun Adebayo

Controversial singer, Portable, seems to have forced music video director, TG Omori, to shift his ground over the $50,000 video shoot fee he demanded from the singer.

In what looked like a renewed social media ‘war’ against Omori, Portable took to Instagram to attack Omori again, saying he wouldn’t have become famous if he had not directed his popular song, Zazu in 2021.

Recall that Portable had approached Omori for the video shoot of his latest single but was told by Omori that the shoot would cost $50,000, a fee Portable found outrageous.

They had both engaged in back and forth tantrums in the last few weeks.

As he continues to call out Omori, Portable said he was begged by the music video director to shoot his famous song when it started trending in December 2021, saying “They begged me to allow you to shoot my video. You knew it was a trending song and the best song of the year, so you wanted to win on the back of the success of the song.”

“I can say it clearly that Omori jumped on Zazu because the song was trending and literally begged to allow him to shoot the video even though Poco Lee ripped me before God saved me.”

He also hit out at reigning music sensation, Seyi Vibez for pattering his song after YBNL star, Asake, urging Vibez to quit music if he couldn’t stop singing like Asake.

He took another swipe at Omori for using the same music video pattern for Vibez, who according to him keeps coping with Asake’s style of music.

Omori in his response however asked Portable to sheath his sword, saying “Just like everybody, I love Portable and I’m not mad at him, if I was him, I’ll feel the same way knowing I might never have a video better than Zazu.

“I know it’s entertaining and all but let’s just stop the trend already. The noise is disturbing my edits. Peace and salam.”





Omori seemed to have bowed to pressure as he tweeted, saying: “Okay, Portable send the song, let’s shoot.”

