Delta govt begins drainage construction in Warri

By Ebenezer Adurokiya | Warri
The Aghoghovbia road in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State under construction. Photo: Ebenezer Adurokiya

Delta State government has commenced the construction of drainage in flood-prone area of Aghoghovbia road in Warri South Local Government Area.

Residents, who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune on the ongoing drainage project, praised Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Jackson Abayomi said that Aghoghovbia road and the adjoining Arigbe street had been bedeviled with flood during this rainy season.

He stated that the perennial problem had forced residents to relocate from the area.

Also, a sales girl, who declined to reveal her name, stated that the flood problem affected sales in the area.

“We record low sales during the rainy season due to the waterlogged road.  Aghoghovbia is a business area because of its closeness to Warri Post Office, Igbo market and the Main market,” the girl said.

